WERC Conference Features RFID Sessions

As the premier association for warehousing and distribution professionals, the Warehousing Education and Research Council (WERC) is pleased to host several information-packed RFID sessions at their 27th Annual Conference. The conference is being held at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Atlanta, Georgia, May 16-19, 2004.

An outstanding lineup of sessions begins with RFID - "Smart Packaging," which discusses the fundamentals of RFID including the benefits and how and why it is being applied to supply chain logistics. A panel of experts will talk about RFID Next Steps, highlighting the strategies, approaches and experiences with RFID at their own companies. Attendees will learn the latest initiatives from the Department of Defense (DoD) during Information Fusion/Focused Logistics. Finally, RFID at Wal-Mart, will detail how the retail giant is participating with EPC Global in studying the new technology and potential benefits to several supply chain members, suppliers, DCs and retail stores.

Speakers from Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Procter and Gamble Co., Siemens Dematic, The DoD Joint Staff, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Ability/Tri-Modal Transportation Services, and the Georgia Institute of Technology will present the benefits and challenges of RFID and its powerful effect on the industry.

As a leader in providing warehousing education, WERC has structured the conference to reflect the needs of today's industry professionals - and nothing has generated more buzz over the past year than RFID. "Our exciting lineup of RFID feature presentations will provide attendees with the latest information - as well as a venue to discuss this "hot topic" with fellow warehousing professionals. Attendees will gain valuable tips and quality information that they can apply to their own warehousing operations," says Paul Marshall, 2004 conference chair and director domestic transportation, Limited Brands, Logistics Services.

To read more about these and the other 70+ warehousing focused sessions at WERC's Annual Conference visit www.werc.org/conference.

WERC - the Warehousing Education and Research Council is a nonprofit professional association of distribution and warehousing professionals who lead, direct and manage the efficient flow of information, materials and finished goods throughout the supply chain. For information contact the WERC office at (630) 990-0001; fax: (630) 990-0256; web: www.werc.org e-mail: wercoffice@werc.org.