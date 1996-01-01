Understanding The Value Of RFID Implementation Source: AMR Research

Software and hardware for Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), the radio-signal tracking system that will one day be found on nearly every tangible product, isn't ready for a distribution environment, and standards still aren't established. Add to that the multimillion-dollar price tag of full RFID implementation, and consumer product companies are shaking their collective heads. Still, Wal-Mart holds fast to its mandate that its top 100 suppliers have RFID tags attached to all cases and pallets by January 2005. But Wal-Mart suppliers have neither the time nor the incentive to fully equip their supply chain with RFID technology. This group of papers from AMR Research helps dispel the myths and clear the air about RFID; its pitfalls, its successes, its future.

Download this collection of white papers in a .ZIP file.