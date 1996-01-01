The Renascence Of RFID Technology Source: Lowry Computer Products

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, long a staple in high-end tracking applications, is emerging as the natural extension technology to the widely used bar code for identifying items. The potential exists to leverage this technology to achieve both increased sales and reduced expenses. A superficial examination of this subject can result in significant misunderstandings regarding what can and cannot be done with RFID. It is the intention of this paper to provide accurate information that can be used to support critical decisions about how and when to begin deploying and using RFID.

Download the complete white paper now.