Spanner-Head Filters

Spanner bushing filters solve those tight center-to-center hole spacing requirements. The spanner bushings are designed without the hex used on the standard bolt-in series. The spanner feedthrus are easily installed using the CMI spanner tool. Spanner bushings can be installed with center-to-center spacing down to .110” or 2.8mm when using the 2*56 threaded size. Spanners are available with capacitance up to 10,000 pF and sizes from 2*56 to 8*32.

Click here to download the Corry Micronics Product Catalog in pdf format.

 

Part Number Capacitance Tolerance Voltage Current
FT26-01-000 10 pF -0% 100% 100 VCD 5A
FT26-01-101P 100 pF -0% 100% 100 VCD 5A
FT26-01-501P 500 pF -0% 100% 100 VCD 5A
FT26-01-102P 1,000 pF -0% 100% 100 VCD 5A
FT26-01-302P 3,000pF -0% 100% 50 VCD 5A
FT26-01-502P 5,000 pF -0% 100% 50 VCD 5A
FT27-01-000 10 pF -0% 100% 100 VCD 10A
FT27-01-101P 100 pF -0% 100% 100 VCD 10A
FT27-01-501P 500 pF -0% 100% 100 VCD 10A
FT27-01-102P 1,000 pF -0% 100% 100 VCD 10A
FT27-01-302P 3,000 pF -0% 100% 100 VCD 10A
FT27-01-502P 5,000 pF -0% 100% 100 VCD 10A
FT27-01-103P 10,000 pF -0% 100% 100 VCD 10A
