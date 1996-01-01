Spanner-Head Filters

Spanner bushing filters solve those tight center-to-center hole spacing requirements. The spanner bushings are designed without the hex used on the standard bolt-in series. The spanner feedthrus are easily installed using the CMI spanner tool. Spanner bushings can be installed with center-to-center spacing down to .110” or 2.8mm when using the 2*56 threaded size. Spanners are available with capacitance up to 10,000 pF and sizes from 2*56 to 8*32.
Spanner bushing filters solve those tight center-to-center hole spacing requirements. The spanner bushings are designed without the hex used on the standard bolt-in series. The spanner feedthrus are easily installed using the CMI spanner tool. Spanner bushings can be installed with center-to-center spacing down to .110” or 2.8mm when using the 2*56 threaded size. Spanners are available with capacitance up to 10,000 pF and sizes from 2*56 to 8*32.
Click here to download the Corry Micronics Product Catalog in pdf format.
|Part Number
|Capacitance
|Tolerance
|Voltage
|Current
|FT26-01-000
|10 pF
|-0% 100%
|100 VCD
|5A
|FT26-01-101P
|100 pF
|-0% 100%
|100 VCD
|5A
|FT26-01-501P
|500 pF
|-0% 100%
|100 VCD
|5A
|FT26-01-102P
|1,000 pF
|-0% 100%
|100 VCD
|5A
|FT26-01-302P
|3,000pF
|-0% 100%
|50 VCD
|5A
|FT26-01-502P
|5,000 pF
|-0% 100%
|50 VCD
|5A
|FT27-01-000
|10 pF
|-0% 100%
|100 VCD
|10A
|FT27-01-101P
|100 pF
|-0% 100%
|100 VCD
|10A
|FT27-01-501P
|500 pF
|-0% 100%
|100 VCD
|10A
|FT27-01-102P
|1,000 pF
|-0% 100%
|100 VCD
|10A
|FT27-01-302P
|3,000 pF
|-0% 100%
|100 VCD
|10A
|FT27-01-502P
|5,000 pF
|-0% 100%
|100 VCD
|10A
|FT27-01-103P
|10,000 pF
|-0% 100%
|100 VCD
|10A