Spanner-Head Filters

Spanner bushing filters solve those tight center-to-center hole spacing requirements. The spanner bushings are designed without the hex used on the standard bolt-in series. The spanner feedthrus are easily installed using the CMI spanner tool. Spanner bushings can be installed with center-to-center spacing down to .110” or 2.8mm when using the 2*56 threaded size. Spanners are available with capacitance up to 10,000 pF and sizes from 2*56 to 8*32.

