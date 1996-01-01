Solder-In Filters

Many designers have opted to semi-integrate feedthrus by soldering feedthrus directly into the housings. The solder-in feedthrus are available in a glass forward or reverse seal. This feature offers improved hermetic qualities to environmental conditions. Corry Micronics offers the industry standard .156 at the flange, as well as a wide range of capacitance values.

Features:

Cost-Effective - Resin sealed filters provide environmental protection at a minimal cost.

Design Flexibility - A vast array of solder-in bushings are available including a variety of circuits: C, L, & Pi.

Applications:

Telecommunications equipment

Microwave filters

Industrial control systems

Multi-circuit filter assemblies

Transceivers