test.rfidsolutionsonline.com

Product/Service

Solder-In Filters

solder-in feedthru

Many designers have opted to semi-integrate feedthrus by soldering feedthrus directly into the housings. The solder-in feedthrus are available in a glass forward or reverse seal.

Many designers have opted to semi-integrate feedthrus by soldering feedthrus directly into the housings. The solder-in feedthrus are available in a glass forward or reverse seal. This feature offers improved hermetic qualities to environmental conditions. Corry Micronics offers the industry standard .156 at the flange, as well as a wide range of capacitance values.

Click here to download the Corry Micronics Product Catalog in pdf format.

Features:

  • Cost-Effective - Resin sealed filters provide environmental protection at a minimal cost.
  • Design Flexibility - A vast array of solder-in bushings are available including a variety of circuits: C, L, & Pi.

Applications:

  • Telecommunications equipment
  • Microwave filters
  • Industrial control systems
  • Multi-circuit filter assemblies
  • Transceivers

 

Part Number Capacitance Tolerance WVDC DWV Typical no load insertion loss (dB)
1 MHz 10 MHz 100 MHz 1 GHz
GC128-03-000 5 pF Max - 100 250 - - - -
GC128-03-101P 100 pF -0% 100% 100 250 - - 3 20
GC128-03-501P 500 pF -0% 100% 100 250 - - 15 35
GC128-03-102P 1,000 pF -0% 100% 100 250 - 5 20 35
GC128-03-502P 5,000 pF -0% 100% 100 250 - 15 30 45
GC128-03-273P 27,000 pF -0% 100% 50 125 10 28 42 65
GC128-04-000 5 pF Max. - 100 250 - - - -
GC128-04-101P 100 pF -0% 100% 100 250 - - 3 20
GC128-04-501P 500 pF -0% 100% 100 250 - - 15 35
GC128-04-102P 1,000 pF -0% 100% 100 250 - 5 20 35
GC128-04-502P 5,000 pF -0% 100% 100 250 - 15 30 45
GC128-04-273P 27,000 pF -0% 100% 50 125 10 28 42 65
    Copyright © 1996-2019 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement. Subscriber Request Form.