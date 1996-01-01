Solder-In Filters

Many designers have opted to semi-integrate feedthrus by soldering feedthrus directly into the housings. The solder-in feedthrus are available in a glass forward or reverse seal.
Many designers have opted to semi-integrate feedthrus by soldering feedthrus directly into the housings. The solder-in feedthrus are available in a glass forward or reverse seal. This feature offers improved hermetic qualities to environmental conditions. Corry Micronics offers the industry standard .156 at the flange, as well as a wide range of capacitance values.
Features:
Applications:
|Part Number
|Capacitance
|Tolerance
|WVDC
|DWV
|Typical no load insertion loss (dB)
|1 MHz
|10 MHz
|100 MHz
|1 GHz
|GC128-03-000
|5 pF Max
|-
|100
|250
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GC128-03-101P
|100 pF
|-0% 100%
|100
|250
|-
|-
|3
|20
|GC128-03-501P
|500 pF
|-0% 100%
|100
|250
|-
|-
|15
|35
|GC128-03-102P
|1,000 pF
|-0% 100%
|100
|250
|-
|5
|20
|35
|GC128-03-502P
|5,000 pF
|-0% 100%
|100
|250
|-
|15
|30
|45
|GC128-03-273P
|27,000 pF
|-0% 100%
|50
|125
|10
|28
|42
|65
|GC128-04-000
|5 pF Max.
|-
|100
|250
|-
|-
|-
|-
|GC128-04-101P
|100 pF
|-0% 100%
|100
|250
|-
|-
|3
|20
|GC128-04-501P
|500 pF
|-0% 100%
|100
|250
|-
|-
|15
|35
|GC128-04-102P
|1,000 pF
|-0% 100%
|100
|250
|-
|5
|20
|35
|GC128-04-502P
|5,000 pF
|-0% 100%
|100
|250
|-
|15
|30
|45
|GC128-04-273P
|27,000 pF
|-0% 100%
|50
|125
|10
|28
|42
|65