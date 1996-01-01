Scrap Tracking Solution Source: Lowry Computer Products

Lowry Computer Products is a one-source provider of wireless, bar code, RFID and data collection solutions. Our application expertise includes automotive compliance labeling, error proofing, shipping/receiving, inventory management, WIP, scrap tracking and more.

Now there's a way to improve the accuracy and speed of entering scrap data into your existing material management/ERP system. Lowry's mobile data collection system helps you to accurately identify and record the exact origin and quantity of your scrap or repair items. You can scan to electronically capture the manufacturing operation and WIP content. Errors due to manual data entry, poor handwriting, and legibility issues are eliminated.

