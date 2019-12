Hermetic Sealed Feedthrus Datasheet

Some applications require the need for a complete hermetic package, which is completely impervious to the outside environmental conditions. Corry Micronics offers the industry standard broadband filters in 1/4-28 thread with a .383 body and the 5/16-24 thread with a .702 body. Both packages are available in C, LB, LT, Pi and T configurations.

Click "Download Now" to download a zip file of Corry Micronics' Hermetic Sealed Feedthrus datasheets. (The zip file contains 11 individual pdf datasheets.)