Precision Dynamics Corporation And Georgetown University Hospital's Blood Bank To Conduct Radio Frequency Identification Pilot Study Source: Precision Dynamics Corporation

Precision Dynamics Corporation (PDC), a global leader in automatic wristband identification, and Georgetown University Hospital's (GUH's) Blood Bank will conduct a pilot study to explore how Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) wristband solutions increase the efficiency and reliability of blood transfusion safety. PDC's Smart Band RFID Wristband System will be used in the study.

For more than two years, GUH's Outpatient Infusion Service has used PDC bar code solutions as standard practice for double checking and verifying blood transfusions. Today, GUH is interested in learning whether RFID solutions can increase the efficiency and reliability of transfusion safety in instances where bar code ID isn't as effective.

"Bar code identification solutions are very valuable to institutions like GUH," said Dr. S. Gerald Sandler, Director of Transfusion Medicine at Georgetown University Hospital. "However, RFID technology offers the promise of improving the efficiency and reliability of conventional double checks for matching blood transfusions with the correct patient."

To ensure positive patient identification, PDC's Smart Band acts as a portable, dynamic database that carries patient information to be used and updated during a patient's stay. Smart Band's accurate, automated system ensures the integrity of information between patient, host device, and/or hospital information system. Unlike bar code, RFID's non-line-of-site data transmission can be read through and around the human body, clothing, bed coverings and non-metallic materials.

"We expect this study to show that RFID solutions complement bar code technologies and increase the efficiency and reliability of identifying patients, their blood samples and their intended blood for transfusion," adds Dr. Sandler.

PDC's Smart Band contains an embedded Texas Instruments' Tag-It RFID chip. PDC RFID labels will be printed and RFID chips encoded using an R402 RFID printer encoder from Zebra Technologies. AMTSystems PatientSafe Transfuse RFID and Transfuse ID transfusion software system will also be used in the study.

The initial phase of the study, which consists of laboratory reviews and validation of the equipment began on March 1. The research phase and clinical implementation will begin two to three weeks after completion of the initial phase. The study will evaluate and compare the effectiveness and efficiency of bar code ID and RFID solutions during blood transfusions of 100 patients. A key research instrument will consist of evaluations by nurses using both technologies.

The study has been reviewed and approved by GUH's Institutional Research Board. For further information on the study or on PDC RFID solutions, call 818-897-1111 x1320 or visit www.pdc-rfid.com.

About Georgetown University Hospital

Georgetown University Hospital is a 609-licensed bed, not-for-profit acute care teaching and research facility based in Northwest Washington, DC. Georgetown Hospital's clinical services represent one of the largest, most geographically diverse and fully integrated healthcare delivery networks in the area. GUH is home to the internationally-known Lombardi Cancer Center as well as nationally ranked programs in gynecology, cancer, digestive disorders, urology, rheumatology, neurology and neurosurgery and geriatrics. GUH is a proud member of MedStar Health.

About PDC

With nearly 50 years of experience, PDC is the global leader and pacesetter in the development of automatic identification wristband systems and quality healthcare products. The company introduced the first patient bar code ID wristband in 1984 and radio frequency identification (RFID) wristbands in 2000. PDC also provides premium healthcare products for labor & delivery, urology, and other applications. PDC's quality system meets the requirements of the International Standards Organization ISO-9001 certification, representing the finest in product service, design, and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.pdcorp.com.

About AMTSystems

AMTSystems is a provider of automatic identification solutions in the healthcare arena and has been providing innovative products to hospitals since 1988. For more information about the full range of products and services available, call 800-569-9059 or email sales@amtsystems.com.