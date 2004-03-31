PeopleSoft Showcases New RFID Applications

(Chicago) – At National Manufacturing Week, enterprise application software vendor PeopleSoft (Pleasanton, CA) announced RFID (radio frequency identification) solutions for its Enterprise and EnterpriseOne application suites. The new enhancements support Wal-Mart and Department of Defense RFID mandates for outbound shipments, including support for Global Trade Identification Number (GTIN) and Electronic Product Code (EPC) standards.

PeopleSoft demonstrated the EnterpriseOne RFID solution with data collection software by Data Systems International (DSI) (Overland Park, KS) and with Intermec (Everett, WA) handheld scanners capable of reading both bar code and RFID data. The demonstration covered a pack and ship scenario in which bar-coded items were scanned as they were packed into boxes bearing RFID encoded labels. The boxes were then read as they were placed on a pallet outfitted with a hardened RFID tag. Finally, the pallet was interrogated to generate an ASN (advanced shipping notice) that contained data at the pallet, box, and item level.

RFID capability will be included with the EnterpriseOne 8.10 release that is scheduled for May 2004. A supplemental release supporting GTIN will follow by a few months.

PeopleSoft's RFID strategy for Enterprise customers is to work with supply chain execution partners such as Manhattan Associates (Atlanta) and HighJump (Eden Prairie, MN). GTIN support is planned for the Enterprise 8.9 release that is currently scheduled for early 2005.

For more information, go to www.peoplesoft.com.