PASS Security System for Access Control Source: Lowry Computer Products

Lowry Computer Products and Symbol Technologies have joined forces to develop and deploy a Portable Access Security System (PASS) that is nearly impossible to forge and can't be used by anyone other than its rightful owner, but that is still very easy to install, use, and administer.

Security systems that rely on identifying people and authorizing their access to secure facilities with physical tokens, such as ID cards or badges, have been in common use for many years. Unfortunately, ID cards can be all too easily lost, stolen, lent, or forged—even those with embedded data that allow access to electronically-secured areas.

PASS works by wirelessly tapping into a computer database and retrieving the cardholder's photo, fingerprint and pertinent data to cross check authenticity. If there is any doubt regarding the cardholder's identity, a conclusive check can be made by using a single fingerprint reader built into the device.

Many types of facilities benefit from the system's accuracy, efficiency and reliability:



Military bases. Systems installed at guard posts help control access to the base and affirm cardholder's identity and reason for entry.

Industrial complexes. Systems installed at entry areas help security personnel control access to restricted areas.

Airports. Systems installed help airport security personnel to control access to planes and runways by maintenance crews, food service providers, luggage carriers, etc.

Corporate offices. Systems installed in entry and reception areas enable security guards to track employees and their access to different departments and locations.

Government facilities. Systems installed within government facilities help to confirm the identity of military personnel and visitors, as well as confirm their level of security clearance.

Commercial ports and harbors. Systems installed at port entries help security personnel control access to restricted areas.

Emergency response. Biometric security systems can immediately be deployed by state and local governments following a catastrophic event, to identify and screen on-site emergency personnel.

