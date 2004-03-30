Matrics Announces European Certification For EPC-Compliant UHF RFID Tags And Readers

Matrics Inc., a pioneer in the advanced development and standardization of low-cost, high-performance, UHF Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) smart label system technology, today announced that the EPC-compliant Matrics RFID tags and readers have successfully completed testing and are compliant with the European CE mark.

European CE marking for Radio Apparatus requires compliance with the Radio and Telecommunications Terminal Equipment (R&TTE) Directive. Compliance with the Directive requires conformance with three essential requirements, which include ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute) 300-220 (Short Range Devices, 25MHz to 1,000 MHz), ETSI 301-489 (ElectroMagnetic Compatibility), and EN 60950 (Safety of Information Technology Equipment).

"Successfully completing the requirements necessary for European certification demonstrates Matrics' continuing commitment to the international advancement of EPC-compliant RFID technology," said Piyush Sodha, Matrics CEO and President. "We are very pleased to be responding to the evolving demands for high performance, low cost RFID systems and will continue to meet the needs of our customers worldwide."

About Matrics

Matrics Inc., based in Columbia, Maryland, is a provider of EPC-compliant RFID technology and visibility solutions for supply chain, asset management, and security. Patented wireless tracking technologies provide users with the most reliable and cost-effective solutions to provide the comprehensive visibility of assets throughout the enterprise. Current customers include International Paper and McCarran Airport. Matrics is presently engaged in roll-out applications with several Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit Matrics on the web at www.matrics.com.