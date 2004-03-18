Matrics Adds Read/Write Tags To Its Product Line

Matrics Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacture of EPC-compliant Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) systems, today announced the addition of read/write functionality to its tag product line. The company has started supplying read/write tags in limited quantities and will ramp up production in the second quarter of 2004.

The introduction of read/write functionality addresses customer demand in response to highly publicized initiatives from leaders in the private sector like Wal-Mart and Target and in the government sector such as the Department of Defense (DoD). Wal-Mart's RFID specification provided to the supplier community classifies Matrics' read/write tags as Class 0+.

The read/write tag will complement Matrics' existing RFID solutions by allowing businesses to add information to the RFID tag as products and shipments move through the supply and logistics process. The company's read-only tag, well established in the industry, will continue to be marketed.

"The introduction of read/write functionality is yet another affirmation of our relentless commitment to customer requirements," said Matrics CEO, Piyush Sodha.

"Building beyond bar code technology, EPC compliant RFID tags enable real-time identification of assets without human intervention," said Joe White, Vice President of Product Management. "Our family of RFID tags, which are read only (R/O), write-once/ read-many (WORM), and write-many/read-many (WMRM), create comprehensive solutions that address every customers' needs."

Matrics is delivering EPC-compliant RFID systems to the following vertical markets:

Retail

Aviation Security

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Packaged Goods

Military/Government

Industrial

About Matrics

Matrics is a global leader in the design and manufacture of EPC-compliant RFID systems. Matrics along with its partnership network provides RFID solutions to many of the Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies. Current customers include International Paper and McCarran Airport. For more information, visit Matrics on the web at www.matrics.com.