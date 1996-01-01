Lowry Labels and Supplies

Flexographic printed labels - Because Lowry manufactures its own labels, no intermediaries are involved and lead times are shortened. Lowry's full converting and Flexographic capacity includes an in-house art department that works from existing electronic artwork or designs new label artwork to your specifications. Flexographic printing plates are produced in-house for time and cost savings.
Imprinted labels/Labels Quick - Lowry helps design these labels to meet your organization's specifications. All popular linear and two-dimensional bar codes, a company logo or a graphic image can be imprinted. Variable data printing makes this a great solution for sequential numbering or incremental bar coding. All orders are verified to meet ANSI standards.
Custom blank labels and tags - Lowry understands the importance of identifying the correct base material and adhesive required by each application, and the method of imprinting labels whether by direct thermal, thermal transfer or dot-matrix printers.
Blank case labels - If you need an immediate delivery of blank labels, and are looking for low cost, high performance labels used in thermal transfer bar code printers... Lowry has a stock blank case label program just for you!