Intellitag Fixed Readers and Modules: 915 MHz and 2450 MHz

Provide cost-effective solutions for implementing RFID into environments using programmable logic controllers.

Available as a stand alone reader or a module for easy integration into an existing housing

Four addressable antenna ports for flexible, economical deployment of RFID across multiple portals or conveyor assemblies

Custom-configurable serial interfaces for connection to programmable logic controller equipment

Designed for indoor industrial environments

The ITRFxxx01 fixed reader and ITRMxxx01 modules are specifically designed to provide cost-effective solutions for implementing RFID into environments using programmable logic controllers. Both are ideal for solutions requiring an extended read range, multi-tag sort, read/write, and memory capacity not provided by "proximity" technology. The reader and module are available in either 915 MHz or 2450 MHz frequencies and are ready for integration into supply chain management for industrial manufacturing applications.

Intermec's Intellitag® team, with over a decade of success designing, producing, installing, and supporting radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions worldwide, introduces a new FCC-approved fixed reader, the ITRFxxx01, and module, the ITRMxxx01, to the existing Intellitag family of RFID tags, scanners and readers. Packaged in a sturdy extruded aluminum enclosure with an available power supply, the readers are ready for freestanding installation in indoor industrial environments. The modules are supplied without the aluminum housing, making them ready to integrate into other systems and enclosures.

The reader and module, available in either 915 MHz or 2450 MHz frequency bands, are ready for integration into supply chain management for retail operations, industrial manufacturing, and logistics applications.

Both units are ideal for RFID solutions requiring an extended read range, multi-tag sort, read/write, and memory capacity not provided by "proximity" technology.

With four antenna ports, users can deploy a single ITRFxxx01 reader or module with four antennas, instead having to install four separate readers with one antenna each. This reduces the "cost per antenna," especially when identifying relatively small numbers of items at a time in multiple locations.

The ITRFxxx01 series Intellitag readers are specifically designed to provide cost effective solutions for implementing RFID into environments using programmable logic controllers (PLC), where RS232 and RS422 connections dominate. The serial port on the ITRFxxx01 or ITFMxxx01 allows the readers to be directly installed and run under the command of a PLC.

RF power output and duty cycle are programmable with both models. This gives the user the flexibility to inexpensively custom-configure the readers' operation to meet specific regulatory requirements governing the consumption of RF bandwidth, or to meet specific user requirements, such as the need to coexist with a wireless LAN installation.

Applications standards organizations, such as ANSIMH10, are adopting Intellitag technology because it is proving to be both practical and reliable in real-world industrial environments that require identification and data capture from multiple, non-uniformly oriented items at ranges in excess of 1 to 2 meters.