Intellitag 915 MHz Intelligent ID Cards

First credit card format intelligent ID card providing both long-range identification and read/write capability for a wide range of applications from Homeland, corporate and personal security to luggage tags and customer loyalty programs.

Read/write capability

Application flexibility

Ideal for security applications

Convenient for the cardholder to use

Printable with ISO 7810 compliant thickness and form factor

Available as a blank card or with magnetic striping

Extended range over 125 kHz, 455 kHz and 13.56 MHz products

Part of a complete family of RFID products including tags, labels, printers, handheld and fixed readers

The Intellitag® 915 MHz ID Card from Intermec is the first credit card format intelligent identification card on the market that provides both long-range identification and read/write capability for a wide range of applications from Homeland, corporate and personal security to luggage tags and customer loyalty programs. Intellitag ID Cards can be used in a variety of both short and long-range applications, unlike proximity cards, which are primarily used for secured ingress and egress applications, and limited, to ranges of less than two feet.

For security applications, the unique write capability of the Intellitag ID Card enables it to act as an "electronic passport," by recording the entrances and exits of the cardholder in secure environments. The write capability also allows for the storage of profile information, which is ideal for restricting the cardholder's access to specific areas in facilities with multi-level security zones.

On the opposite end of the application spectrum, the ability to read and record a cardholder's movement as they move through a retail or hospitality environment can be appealing to retailers or marketers desiring to know the habits or preferences of their customers. Additionally, when used in the context of a customer loyalty program, such as an airline frequent flyer card, the read/write capability allows the cardholder's membership data to be dynamically updated based upon their current travel history. This would allow the airline to deliver more specific, customized service or information to the cardholder.

The Intellitag ID Card, available in white, is ISO 7810 compatible for thickness and form factor and is printable using existing credit card printers. It is also available with several options including a magnetic stripe, and holes for permanent mounting or for use as a hanging identification tag. Embedded with Intellitag technology, the ID Card is compatible with the Intellitag line of UHF fixed and handheld readers and with the ANS INCITS 256:2001 Part 4.2, ANS MH10.8.4, ISO/IEC 18000 Part 6 and GTAG standards.

