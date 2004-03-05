IconNicholson And Matrics Announce Strategic Alliance To Deliver RFID Solutions

IconNicholson, the New York-based IT professional services firm, and Matrics, Inc., a pioneer in the advanced development and standardization of low-cost, high-performance, EPC-compliant UHF Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) smart label technology, today announced a strategic alliance to leverage RFID technology across the CPG supply chain, customer retail environments and general business operations.

IconNicholson and Matrics are currently engaged on four assignments. The first two involve middleware development by IconNicholson that will integrate with Matrics' RFID system. Another is a warehouse implementation for a leading 3PL and the fourth involves an inventory management system for a leading global retailer. For the retail project, IconNicholson led the development and systems integration of a precedent-setting RFID installation that augments customer interaction with in-store sales staff and advances the retailer's ability to more efficiently track and manage inventory.

Together, IconNicholson and Matrics deliver a complete hardware, software and services solution for RFID technology to address critical areas in the supply chain, inventory management and customer service. Matrics' RFID tags, readers and antennae transmit large volumes of data in real-time and IconNicholson's middleware and application development expertise realizes the specific business and operational value of that data.

"The incorporation of RFID into the supply chain opens the door to innovative business applications and customer service experiences," said Tom Nicholson, Managing Director of IconNicholson. "Matrics' RFID technology combined with IconNicholson's development and integration expertise provides state-of-the-art processes to inventory and customer data management, and brings new meaning to the management of the customer experience."

An RFID tag is comprised of a tiny microchip programmed with a unique identity number. One thousand Matrics RFID tags per second can be read from 10-30 feet, and unlike any other competitive solution, in any orientation, enabling the ability to collect data automatically without human intervention. Unlike bar code systems, RFID tags do not require line of sight visibility and thus, can be read from inside a package, a common situation in retail operations.

"IconNicholson has a long history of technical innovation and a proven track record developing RFID applications for clients with impressive results," said Tom Coyle, Vice President, Business Development at Matrics. "IconNicholson brings systems integration and data management to the next level, delivering top and bottom line results."

About IconNicholson

IconNicholson is the New York subsidiary of Icon Medialab International AB, a global leader in the IT professional services sector employing over 650 people in 13 offices in nine countries. IconNicholson has been a pioneer of digital business solutions since its founding in 1987. The company has been recognized widely for its work and as a top-ranked U.S. digital development firm. IconNicholson's expertise in strategic consulting, user-driven modeling and design, and systems development and integration has produced results for clients that are leaders in their respective industries, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, IBM, Empire BlueCross BlueShield, EMI Music Publishing, L'Oréal, MasterCard International, Motorola, Prada, Reader's Digest, Siemens Rapistan, Sony, Spencer Stuart, The Mellon Foundation and The Metropolitan Museum of Art. More information may be found at www.iconnicholson.com.

About Matrics

Matrics Inc., based in Columbia, Maryland, is a provider of EPC-compliant RFID technology and visibility solutions for supply chain, asset management and security. Patented wireless tracking technologies provide users with the most reliable and cost effective solutions to provide the comprehensive visibility of assets throughout the enterprise. Current customers include International Paper and McCarran Airport. Matrics is presently engaged in roll-out applications with several Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit Matrics on the web at www.matrics.com.