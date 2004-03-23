HK Systems And Irista Form RFID Solutions Alliance With Intermec Source: Irista, Inc., An HK Systems Company

HK Systems/Irista, the industry leading provider of complete logistics management solutions, and Intermec Technologies Corporation, a global leader in global supply chain solutions, today announces that they have teamed up to deliver RFID enabled solutions for consumer packaged goods (CPG) distributors.

With this alliance, HK Systems/Irista and Intermec will collaborate on developing supply chain solutions that enable companies to realize increased savings through improved inventory visibility, greater operational flexibility, more detailed transaction history, and improved customer service. As joint members of EPCglobal, both organizations are well positioned to deploy solutions based on the latest EPC industry standards.

"The HK Systems and Irista organizations have a well-known reputation of providing logistics solutions using wireless RF equipment," said Intermec's Vice President, Rod Crane. "Working with Intermec as an RFID Authorized Partner, both companies will help their customers add RFID capabilities to enhance their supply chain operations."

"Our relationship as an Intermec Honors Partner goes back many years," said Jim Stollberg, Vice President and General Manager of Irista. "The advances they have made in the design of RFID systems are world class. Like HK Systems and Irista, Intermec has been working with this technology for years and has many successful installations. We are truly looking forward to including Intermec equipment as part of our RFID enabled logistics solution."

About Intermec

Intermec Technologies Corporation, a UNOVA Inc. company (NYSE:UNA), is a leader in global supply chain solutions and in the development, manufacturing, and integration of wired and wireless automated data collection, Intellitag RFID (radio frequency identification), mobile computing systems, bar code printers and label media. The company's products and services are used by customers in many industries to improve productivity, quality, and responsiveness of business operations, from supply chain management and enterprise resource planning to field sales and service. For information about Intermec, visit www.intermec.com.

About HK Systems and Irista

HK Systems is North America's leading automated material handling and logistics software total solutions provider. The company develops, implements, and supports integrated solutions for the management of enterprise-wide inventory, distribution, logistics management, and automated material handling systems. The company also manufactures a full line of automated guided vehicles, automated storage and retrieval machines, conveyors, palletizers, and sortation equipment.

Irista, HK Systems' software subsidiary, has a proud history of delivering unique logistics solutions that enable the efficient and accurate flow of raw materials and finished goods through the production, distribution, and delivery process for manufacturers, distributors, and their 3PL partners. Working in concert, Irista's warehouse and transportation management applications optimally direct logistics activities based upon real-time conditions, constraints, and priorities of an enterprise's logistics assets.

For more information regarding HK Systems or Irista, call 1-800-HKSYSTEMS or 1-866-4IRISTA, and visit our web sites atand