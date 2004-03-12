Goodyear Works With Wal-Mart To Bring RFID

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has announced it is taking part in a massive retail implementation with Wal-Mart to bring Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) supply chain tech- nology to the tire industry.

RFID technology works through microchips that are attached to a product or pallet. These chips contain unique identification codes and can be used to provide information about a product and track its location.

Goodyear said it is investing in this technology in the hopes that it will help the company increase tire sales and reduce costs by ensuring product availability, making supply chain operations more efficient, improving business process and lower operating costs.

In June 2003, Wal-Mart Stores Inc., announced that its 100 largest suppliers would be required to begin using RFID tags on every case and pallet of product shipped to the retailer's Dallas region stores by 2005.