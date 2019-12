Glass-to-Metal Feedthrus

Corry Micronics offers DC and 50-ohm glass sealed feedthrus. These feedthrus are available in standard and customized packages. Corry Micronics also will design custom feedthrus in quantities as low as 500.

Part Number Max. Current WVDC DWV GF092-01-001 5 Amps 200 500 GF0125-01-001 10 Amps 200 500 SK2184-001 (Flanged) 3 Amps 100 250 SK2184-002 (Flanged) 5 Amps 200 500 SK2184-003 (Flanged) 15 Amps 200 500 SK2102-01 1 Amps 100 250 SK2102-02 2 Amps 200 500 SK2102-03 3 Amps 50 125 SK2102-04 3 Amps 50 125 SK2102-05 3 Amps 50 125 SK2102-06 5 Amps 100 250 SK2102-07 1 Amps 100 250 SK2102-08 5 Amps 100 250 SK2102-09 2 Amps 200 500 SK2110-10 5 Amps 200 500

Click here to download the Corry Micronics Product Catalog in pdf format.