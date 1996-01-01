Eyelet-Style Filters

Filter Pins come in a range of values up to 5,000pF in .090 diameter and are available in "C" and "Pi" configurations...

Filter Pins

Filter Pins come in a range of values up to 5,000pF in .090 diameter and are available in "C" and "Pi" configurations. Other sizes are available upon request.

Eyelet Style Filters

Eyelet filters come in a range of values up to 5,000pF in .090 diameter and are available in "C" and "Pi" configurations. The standard sizes across the flange range in size from .138 to .195.

Click here to download the Corry Micronics Product Catalog in pdf format.