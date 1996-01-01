Filter Pins come in a range of values up to 5,000pF in .090 diameter and are available in "C" and "Pi" configurations...
Filter Pins
Filter Pins come in a range of values up to 5,000pF in .090 diameter and are available in "C" and "Pi" configurations. Other sizes are available upon request.
Eyelet Style Filters
Eyelet filters come in a range of values up to 5,000pF in .090 diameter and are available in "C" and "Pi" configurations. The standard sizes across the flange range in size from .138 to .195.
Click here to download the Corry Micronics Product Catalog in pdf format.
|Part Number
|Operating Temp.
|Max Current
|WVDC
|DWV
|PC09-1-XXXX
|-55°C - 125°C
|5 Amps DC
|100
|250
|Filter Pins & Eyelet Style Filters Introduction