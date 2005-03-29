3.29.05 -- Ease Production In The Textile Industry With RFID Technology

|
|This Newsletter is
sponsored by:
ADT Security Services, Inc.
Industry-Leading RFID Solutions from ADT
You'll need RFID solutions sooner or later. We can provide them both
sooner and later. Download the FREE white paper, "7 Critical Success
Factors to RFID Deployment" now. Find out how easy it is to get started,
with the ADT RFID launch package.
|From The Chief Editor
|This week I would like to highlight a four-minute audio clip of an interview with Raul Palacios, director of product management at Cognitive Solutions, an AIDC company best known for its innovations in producing small printers. During the interview, Raul discusses the need for redundancy (i.e. the fact that you still need to print the bar code and, when all else fails, the human readable information on an RFID smart label).
Look for other media formats, such as power point storyboards and video clips in future newsletters, and let us know if you like them.
|Looking for an RFID tag solution? Just tell us what you are trying to locate and we will do the rest.
|
|Featured Articles
|Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) At HP
HP, which has the world's ninth-largest, non-military supply chain, plans to comply with directives. HP began trials and pilot projects involving RFID technology more than two years ago, both to improve its own supply chain management and to offer new capabilities to its customers. HP's work in RFID rests on five pillars, which are described in this paper. Submitted by Hewlett-Packard
|RFID In The Textile Industry
Are form-fitting ensembles made with plastic bottles the new wave of fashion? Before you excuse this notion as preposterous, take a good long look at that winter gear in your closet. The production of Polartec fabric and clothes is a very involved process. That's why Malden Mills, inventor and premiere producer of Polartec, applied Escort Memory Systems' RFID technology for easier production. Submitted by Escort Memory Systems
|Practical Uses For RFID Technology In Manufacturing And Distribution Applications
Consider the ideal manufacturing and distribution process that eliminates human error, improves speed and efficiency, and increases information availability, all while offering high security and delivering data without a network connection. Learn how RFID systems can help solve logistical problems that affect manufacturing and distribution. Your business will become more efficient and profitable. Submitted by Intermec Technologies Corporation
|Divining The Future Of RFID In Transportation
RFID solutions targeting transportation seem to be talked about only in terms of what can be gained down the road as a derivative of the primary initiatives now underway in warehousing. What escapes most people, however, is the fact that the transportation community has been using RFID for railcar, tractor, trailer, and container identification for some time. Submitted by ESYNC
|
|
|Featured Products
|SkyeTek Service Offerings
SkyeTek offers custom RFID engineering so you can tag and identify just about anything. We'll help you select the proper tags, readers, and software to meet your requirements. Request more information or solution details.
|Sensormatic SensorID Agile 2 Reader
The Sensormatic SensorID Agile 2 Reader is a flexible, multiprotocol, multifrequency RFID reader that can simultaneously detect labels in both the UHF and HF spectrum. The SensorID Agile 2 Reader was designed to be deployed in a wide variety of tag and frequency environments and can read data simultaneously from the following types of labels: EPC Class 0 (version 1), 0+ (version 1), Class 1 (version 1 and 2), and ISO 18000(6b) and 15693 labels. Download the complete product sheet now.
|Intellitag 915 MHz Intelligent ID Cards
Intellitag 915 MHz Intelligent ID Cards are the first credit card format intelligent ID card providing both long-range identification and read/write capability for a wide range of applications from Homeland, corporate, and personal security to luggage tags and customer loyalty programs. Download the product sheet now.
|Tag-it Inlays
The Tag-it inlay, a new generation of TI-RFid transponders, is the basis for the first consumable smart label for industries needing quick and accurate identification of items such as express parcels and airline baggage. Download additional brochures and reference guides in a .ZIP file now.
|
|
|Featured Download
|Distributor Brings VARs Together For RFID Project
|A software provider's installation of a complex RFID (radio frequency identification) solution for a township waste collection system leads to new collaborative opportunities. Used with permission from Business Solutions magazine
|Industry Events
|When it comes to RFID, information technology, and process automation and controls for the pharmaceutical industry, INTERPHEX is the only event that offers complete solutions for every phase of the drug development and manufacturing cycle. For complete event information and online registration, visit www.interphex.com. Questions? Call (888) 334-8704 or (203) 840-5648.
------------------
RFID Journal LIVE! 2005
April 10-12, Chicago
Please contact registration at
(510) 832-1501 or e-mail events@rfidjournal.com.
------------------
EPCglobal Canadian Conference 2005
April 6-7, 2005
This conference is a "must attend" for anyone who needs to know more about the EPC and RFID movement in North America and globally. You may have heard the hype, so now it's time to understand the reality. The first of its kind in Canada, this conference will provide an excellent opportunity for your company to learn about electronic product code (EPC) technology and how to benefit from its implementation.
|
|Training Resources
|Thinking About Continuing Your Education?
Let us help you find the right school. Whether you would like to get an associate's degree, bachelor's degree, or master's degree we can help you pinpoint which schools to choose from. For further details, visit here.
|
|Trade Publications
|Browse from the extensive list of complimentary trade publications. Visit here for more information.