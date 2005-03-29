3.29.05 -- Ease Production In The Textile Industry With RFID Technology

Featured Articles Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) At HP

HP, which has the world's ninth-largest, non-military supply chain, plans to comply with directives. HP began trials and pilot projects involving RFID technology more than two years ago, both to improve its own supply chain management and to offer new capabilities to its customers. HP's work in RFID rests on five pillars, which are described in this paper. Submitted by Hewlett-Packard



RFID In The Textile Industry

Are form-fitting ensembles made with plastic bottles the new wave of fashion? Before you excuse this notion as preposterous, take a good long look at that winter gear in your closet. The production of Polartec fabric and clothes is a very involved process. That's why Malden Mills, inventor and premiere producer of Polartec, applied Escort Memory Systems' RFID technology for easier production. Submitted by Escort Memory Systems



Practical Uses For RFID Technology In Manufacturing And Distribution Applications

Consider the ideal manufacturing and distribution process that eliminates human error, improves speed and efficiency, and increases information availability, all while offering high security and delivering data without a network connection. Learn how RFID systems can help solve logistical problems that affect manufacturing and distribution. Your business will become more efficient and profitable. Submitted by Intermec Technologies Corporation



Divining The Future Of RFID In Transportation

RFID solutions targeting transportation seem to be talked about only in terms of what can be gained down the road as a derivative of the primary initiatives now underway in warehousing. What escapes most people, however, is the fact that the transportation community has been using RFID for railcar, tractor, trailer, and container identification for some time. Submitted by ESYNC



