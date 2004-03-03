Datamax Corporation To Introduce RFID Ready Printer

– Datamax Corporation, a worldwide supplier in barcode printing solutions, is proud to introduce the only "RFID Ready" printer available to meet the current and future needs of all potential RFID smart label users. This innovative printer is an ideal solution available now for end-user customers interested in incorporating RFID into their data collection processes in the future, but have current needs for bar coding and label printing. This printer features all of the benefits and modularity of the Datamax I-Class printer, with the addition of a field-installable RFID module available from Datamax. The Datamax I-Class RFID printer currently supports the ISO 15693 high frequency (13.56 MHz) standard and will soon support a UHF option for EPC and/or ISO compliance. The RFID Ready printer concept demonstrates the flexibility and protection against obsolescence provided by the modular design of Datamax I-Class printers.

"The global evolution of the Auto-ID industry has led many companies to search for faster and more efficient tools for automatic identification processes. RFID is emerging as one of these tools, as supported by the pending Wal-Mart and Department of Defense requirements for tagging of inbound goods for distribution throughout their supply chain," states Sarah Schabacker, Business Development Manager for Datamax. As a leading automatic-identification equipment manufacturer, including printers, labels and integration tools, Datamax understands customers' needs for flexible products that are scalable and robust for current and future needs.

Many Datamax customers are finding smart label applications are appropriate to address business challenges that were previously outside the realm of automatic identification technologies. Smart labels incorporate an RFID tag into a traditional thermal label allowing users to combine graphical and radio frequency data in one application. Smart label applications include supply chain tracking, inventory management, Work-In-Process control and many other tradition automatic identification functions. The Datamax RFID Ready printer allows users to economically print labels now, and seamlessly incorporate RFID encoding capabilities in the future.

Datamax specializes in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for bar code labeling including thermal demand printers, label, ticket and tag materials, and thermal transfer ribbons. Headquartered in Orlando, Fla., Datamax has sales offices in Singapore, China, and the United Kingdom, as well as label converting and preprinting facilities in Robinson, Illinois. Datamax markets its products exclusively through a network of resellers in more than 100 countries worldwide.

