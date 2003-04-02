www.rfidsolutionsonline.com

Datasheet | April 2, 2003

Datasheet: Corry Micronics PC09-01-XXXX Feedthru Ceramic Capacitor Pin

Corry Micronics' PC09-01-XXXX Feedthru Ceramic Capacitor Pin is available in capacitance of 5pF to 5000 pF...

Click "Download Now" to download the complete datasheet in pdf format.

    Copyright © 1996-2019 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement. Subscriber Request Form.