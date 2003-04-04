Toggle navigation
| April 4, 2003
Datasheet: Corry Micronics GF0125-01-001 Glass Sealed DC Feedthru
Corry Micronics' GF0125-01-001 Glass Sealed DC Feedthrus feature:
Insulation Resistance: 10 G
W
Min.
Working Voltage: 200 VDC
Dielectric Withstanding Voltage: 500 VDC
More...
Click "Download Now" to download the complete datasheet in pdf format.
