Corry Micronics Filtered D-Sub Connectors

Corry Micronics introduces its new line of filtered D-Sub Miniature connectors. Filtered connectors are available in pin counts from 9 to 37 pin. Micronics offers the d-sub miniature connectors in "C" and "Pi" configurations. Filtered d-sub miniature connector adapters are also available in several different values.

Click "Download Now" to download the complete datasheet in pdf format.