Corry Micronics Filter Plate Arrays

Corry Micronics offers filter plate arrays with .100" and 2mm centers. The .100" centered filter plate arrays are available in "C" and "Pi" configurations with capacitance values from 68pF to 5000pF. The high-density filter plate arrays with lead spacing of 2mm are offered only in the "C" configuration up to 5,000pF.

