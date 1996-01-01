www.rfidsolutionsonline.com

Product/Service

Bolt-In RFI Filters

Boltingigyhui

These resin sealed filters are manufactured for installation into a threaded or thru-hole application. Filters are available in "C", "L" and "Pi" configurations and are available in various capacitances, voltages and sizes ranging from 2-56 to 1/4-28...

These resin sealed filters are manufactured for installation into a threaded or thru-hole application. Filters are available in "C", "L" and "Pi" configurations and are available in various capacitances, voltages and sizes ranging from 2-56 to 1/4-28. Corry Micronics will custom manufacture filters to your application.

 

Part Number Thread Capacitance WVDC DWV Typical no load insertion loss (dB)
1 MHz 10 MHz 100 MHz 1 GHz
FTF2-01 Bolt-In RFI Filters 1/4-28 8,000 pF 1500 3000 - 30 60 60
FTF3-02 Bolt-In RFI Filters 8-32 1,500 pF 200 500 - 5 42 70
FTF3-15 Bolt-In RFI Filters 8-32 1,500 pF 200 500 - 5 42 70
FTF10-03 Bolt-In RFI Filters 12-32 5,500 pF 200 500 - 20 50 65
FTF20-08 Bolt-In RFI Filters 8-32 1,000 pF 100 250 - 5 42 65
FTF20-11 Bolt-In RFI Filters 8-32 1,000 pF 100 250 - 5 42 65

Click here to download the Corry Micronics Product Catalog in pdf format.
    Copyright © 1996-2019 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement. Subscriber Request Form.