These resin sealed filters are manufactured for installation into a threaded or thru-hole application. Filters are available in "C", "L" and "Pi" configurations and are available in various capacitances, voltages and sizes ranging from 2-56 to 1/4-28. Corry Micronics will custom manufacture filters to your application.
|Part Number
|Thread
|Capacitance
|WVDC
|DWV
|Typical no load insertion loss (dB)
|1 MHz
|10 MHz
|100 MHz
|1 GHz
|FTF2-01 Bolt-In RFI Filters
|1/4-28
|8,000 pF
|1500
|3000
|-
|30
|60
|60
|FTF3-02 Bolt-In RFI Filters
|8-32
|1,500 pF
|200
|500
|-
|5
|42
|70
|FTF3-15 Bolt-In RFI Filters
|8-32
|1,500 pF
|200
|500
|-
|5
|42
|70
|FTF10-03 Bolt-In RFI Filters
|12-32
|5,500 pF
|200
|500
|-
|20
|50
|65
|FTF20-08 Bolt-In RFI Filters
|8-32
|1,000 pF
|100
|250
|-
|5
|42
|65
|FTF20-11 Bolt-In RFI Filters
|8-32
|1,000 pF
|100
|250
|-
|5
|42
|65
Click here to download the Corry Micronics Product Catalog in pdf format.