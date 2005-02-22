02.22.05 -- Adhere To RFID Mandates For The Department Of Defense

Featured Articles RFID For The Department Of Defense: The DoD Mandate

Like many major retailers, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has issued a mandate to its suppliers that eventually anything sold to them must be marked with an RFID tag. This paper explores the issues surrounding the mandate with attention paid to those things that are unique to the DoD. Submitted by Lowry Computer Products



Seven Critical Success Factors In RFID Deployments

This paper aims to give you a brief yet informed overview of what RFID is, what challenges it still faces, and most importantly, what steps are required for its successful deployment. Submitted by ADT Security Services



Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) At HP

HP, which has the world's ninth largest non-military supply chain, plans to comply with these directives. HP began trials and pilot projects involving RFID technology more than two years ago, both to improve its own supply chain management and to offer new capabilities to its customers. HP's work in RFID rests on five pillars, which are described in this paper. Submitted by Hewlett-Packard



AR-FID: A Retrospective Look Forward

Although perhaps daunting, the approach outlined in this white paper will enable you to build a comprehensive, defensible business case for RFID deployment — or deferral. Even if the latter, the analysis will provide a foundation for fine-tuning your existing infrastructure to improve current performance. Submitted by ESYNC



