02.22.05 -- Adhere To RFID Mandates For The Department Of Defense

|
|This Newsletter is
sponsored by:
Microsoft
Get a free Microsoft Retail Management System CD today.
Microsoft's RMS Solutions in Action CD offers you a no-risk opportunity to learn how a POS solution from Microsoft can help save you time and money — allowing you to focus on the most important part of your business — your customers.
|From The Chief Editor
|Best known as RFID physics experts, ODIN Technologies is the last outfit from which I would have expected to receive the following article: "Wal-Mart's RFID Program Upends The Technology Adoption Cycle." Written by ODIN's Vice President of Operations, Bret Kinsella, this article explains how Wal-Mart's RFID tagging mandate has turned the typical bell curve of technology adoption into something more akin to swiss cheese. Lessons learned: 1) Don't underestimate the effect that corporate culture has on such things, and 2) By pursuing early adoption of RFID, smaller companies can achieve competitive advantage against large companies that choose to be technology laggards.
|
|Featured Articles
|RFID For The Department Of Defense: The DoD Mandate
Like many major retailers, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has issued a mandate to its suppliers that eventually anything sold to them must be marked with an RFID tag. This paper explores the issues surrounding the mandate with attention paid to those things that are unique to the DoD. Submitted by Lowry Computer Products
|Seven Critical Success Factors In RFID Deployments
This paper aims to give you a brief yet informed overview of what RFID is, what challenges it still faces, and most importantly, what steps are required for its successful deployment. Submitted by ADT Security Services
|Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) At HP
HP, which has the world's ninth largest non-military supply chain, plans to comply with these directives. HP began trials and pilot projects involving RFID technology more than two years ago, both to improve its own supply chain management and to offer new capabilities to its customers. HP's work in RFID rests on five pillars, which are described in this paper. Submitted by Hewlett-Packard
|AR-FID: A Retrospective Look Forward
Although perhaps daunting, the approach outlined in this white paper will enable you to build a comprehensive, defensible business case for RFID deployment — or deferral. Even if the latter, the analysis will provide a foundation for fine-tuning your existing infrastructure to improve current performance. Submitted by ESYNC
|
|
|Featured Products
|SYS-TEC Track
SYS-TEC Track is a hardware and software system that allows organizations to get control of tools, assets, products, inventory, or property, and their movement throughout the organization. Download the complete product sheet now.
|MPR 6000 RFID Card
WJ's MPR 6000 RFID Card provides breakthrough performance in a standard PCMCIA Type II package. These readers represent a new level for size, standards-based compatibility, ease-of-use, and performance. Request more information.
|MP9310 Low-Power UHF Reader Module
The MP9310 low-power UHF reader module is the perfect OEM solution for incorporation into bar code printers, printer applicators, and other devices requiring UHF tag programming and reading. Request a quote or get more information.
|Franwell rfid> Genesis
The Franwell rfid> Genesis system enables you to comply with retailer and Department of Defense mandates quickly and inexpensively. There is no need for concern about non-compliancy fees when you use this "slap and ship" solution. Tell us about your RFID programs and we will show you how Franwell can help.
|Looking for RFID tags? Click here.
|
|
|Featured Download
|Cognitive Joins The RFID Debate And Highlights The Need For Redundancy
|Cognitive Solutions is participating in Sky Radio Network's Innovation Insider: The RFID Debate series. In this segment, Cognitive's Director of Product Management, Raul Palacios, dispels some of the myths surrounding RFID, namely the death of the bar code. Raul points out the continued necessity for both bar codes and RFID tags.
|Industry Events
|When it comes to RFID, information technology, and process automation and controls for the pharmaceutical industry, INTERPHEX is the only event that offers complete solutions for every phase of the drug development and manufacturing cycle. For complete event information and online registration, visit www.interphex.com. Questions? Call (888) 334-8704 or (203) 840-5648.
------------------
Global Aviation RFID Forum 2005
March 29-30, 2005 Orlando
------------------
RFID Journal LIVE! 2005
April 10-12, Chicago
Please contact registration at
(510) 832-1501 or e-mail events@rfidjournal.com.
------------------
Enterprise Information Systems, Inc.
Real-World Solutions for DoD Compliance — Webinar, February 24th at 10 AM CST
Enterprise Information Systems offers DoD suppliers the opportunity to learn about different approaches to reach RFID compliance. EIS covers integrating
Symbol RFID equipment, choosing the right solution for your company's needs, and how to fulfill the DoD's RFID requirements — including UID and WAWF.
|Training Resources
|Thinking About Continuing Your Education?
Let us help you find the right school. Whether you would like to get an associate's degree, bachelor's degree, or master's degree we can help you pinpoint which schools to choose from. For further details, visit here.