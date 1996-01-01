2004 RFID Events Calendar

Description:

RFID Journal's second annual executive conference will probe the technology and business issues surrounding RFID in manufacturing, retail and supply chain environments, as well as in vertical sectors such as healthcare, transportation, and the military. RFID Journal is the leading source of news and insights about deploying RFID in many business applications. RFID Journal Live! 2004 delivers the same level of excellence for business, operations and IT executives who need to understand this important technology and what it means for their business.