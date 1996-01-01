2004 RFID Events Calendar

Sponsored by:
|Name:
|Channel Development ProgramTwo Emerging Opportunities:RFID Technologies and the FDA Bar Code Rule
|Location:
|Grand Hyatt Atlanta
|Sponsor:
|AIM Association for Automatic Identification and Mobility
|Description:
|This program will focus on how to maximize the opportunities that currently exist in the RFID and Bar Code arenas with the primary emphasis being on the EPC Network and the FDA Bar Code Rule.
|Name:
|RFID in Transportation Logistics
|Location:
|Grand Hyatt Atlanta
|Sponsor:
|AIM Association for Automatic Identification and Mobility
|Description:
|This Program will help transportation, logistics and manufacturing organizations understand exactly what Radio Frequency Identification technology is and what it can do for their businesses and supply chains.
|Name:
|Tapping the Healthcare Market: Applying the FDA Bar Code Rule
|Location:
|Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue
Philadelphia, PA
|Sponsor:
|AIM Association for Automatic Identification and Mobility
|Description:
|This program will detail the technicalities of the FDA Bar Code Rule, describe how to reach those that must adhere and detail the hardware and software demands of this segment.
|Name:
|The Prescription for Patient Care:Understanding & Implementing the FDA Bar Code Rule
|Location:
|Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue
Philadelphia, PA
|Sponsor:
|AIM Association for Automatic Identification and Mobility
|Description:
|This program will outline the FDA Bar Code Rule, the timeline for implementation, the hardware and software considerations and an implementation guide for pharmaceutical manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and healthcare/hospital personnel.
|Name:
|Cargo Security & Control: RFID Enabled
|Location:
|Aboard the Queen Mary
Long Beach, CA
|Sponsor:
|AIM Association for Automatic Identification and Mobility
|Description:
|This program will outline the current and future RFID-enabled applications for security measures to include, port security, cargo security, access control security and homeland security in order to deliver quality, error-free systems to support one of the nation's most important agenda items.
|Name:
|Security Control: RFID Enabled
|Location:
|Aboard the Queen Mary
Long Beach, CA
|Sponsor:
|AIM Association for Automatic Identification and Mobility
|Description:
|This program will outline the current and future RFID-enabled applications for ensuring cargo and port security through technical experts, case studies and pilot programs results, concluding with a step-by-step guide for implementation and adoption.
|Name:
|RFID Bootcamp
|Sponsor:
|TI-RFID
|Description:
|These one-day, basic training courses take place throughout the country and offer business professionals, IT managers and engineers a practical introduction to RFID, including active tags, passive tags, semi-passive tags; high frequency, low-frequency and UHF systems. What is RFID? How will it affect your business? Only have time for one day out of the office to find out about RFID? The RFID Boot Camps are just for you.
|Name:
|RFID World 2004
|Location:
|Denver, Colorado
|Sponsor:
|TI-RFID
|Description:
|The largest annual conference and exposition in North America focused exclusively on RFID solutions for a wide range of industry sectors, applications and enterprise use. RFID World 2004 is your one-stop networking, education and trade exhibition, no matter what your level of RF expertise, or automatic data collection knowledge.
|Name:
|TI-RFID Product Training
|Sponsor:
|TI-RFID
|Description:
|Attend this comprehensive, two-day program that features hands-on product training utilizing the RFID dual band evaluation kits, which are yours to keep as part of the Course. Each training course is offered in an intimate, personal environment and delivered by RFID experts from Texas Instruments.
|Name:
|RFID Journal Live
|Location:
|Chicago Hilton
|Sponsor:
|RFID Journal
|Description:
|RFID Journal's second annual executive conference will probe the technology and business issues surrounding RFID in manufacturing, retail and supply chain environments, as well as in vertical sectors such as healthcare, transportation, and the military. RFID Journal is the leading source of news and insights about deploying RFID in many business applications. RFID Journal Live! 2004 delivers the same level of excellence for business, operations and IT executives who need to understand this important technology and what it means for their business.